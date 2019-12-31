Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. 2,114,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,103% from the previous session’s volume of 22,976 shares.The stock last traded at $14.60 and had previously closed at $9.23.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLGL. ValuEngine lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,471,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

