Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Shares Up 17.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) traded up 17.9% on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sol Gel Technologies traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $17.21, 1,604,374 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16,157% from the average session volume of 9,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,471,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $174.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%. Research analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

