Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Update

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

