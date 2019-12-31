Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 23.1%

Solstice Gold Corp (CVE:SGC)’s share price was up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 199,333 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 96,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.52 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for precious metals, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering 920 square kilometers located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 805 square kilometers.

