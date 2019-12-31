Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

SPHHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sophos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sophos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Get Sophos Group alerts:

SPHHF remained flat at $$7.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,813. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.51. Sophos Group has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Sophos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.