Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONCE. ValuEngine downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 614,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,874,000 after purchasing an additional 85,128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $689,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,172,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 244,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONCE remained flat at $$113.57 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78. Spark Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $114.20.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.39 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.41% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.