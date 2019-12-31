SparksPay Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $3,886.00 and $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

