SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,025 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,871,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

