SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0548 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOMP opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.