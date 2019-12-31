Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

SPB stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,302. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 220.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 151,481 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 38.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

