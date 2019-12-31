Spendcoin (SPND) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $625,300.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00190628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01334029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

