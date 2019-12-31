Spiking Reaches Market Capitalization of $836,620.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Spiking has a total market cap of $836,620.00 and $595,519.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. During the last week, Spiking has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.47 or 0.06008364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036336 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

