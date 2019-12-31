Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 738,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 361,209 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 46,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $347.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.36. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.82.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

