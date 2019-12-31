Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 88,380,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 94,890,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 7,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,745,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,265,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.50 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. Sprint has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprint will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

