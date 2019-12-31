SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRC Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily located in the Wattenberg field in the D-J Basin of northeast Colorado. SRC Energy Inc., formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation, is headquartered in Denver, CO. “

SRCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

SRC Energy stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. SRC Energy has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.73 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SRC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SRC Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SRC Energy by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 624,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 108,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SRC Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 378,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

