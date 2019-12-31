Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:SSI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. 6,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,165. Stage Stores has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $238.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 34.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $414.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stage Stores will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Stage Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stage Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stage Stores by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stage Stores by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

