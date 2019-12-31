State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.55% of Olympic Steel worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4,179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $194.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.25. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 2.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

