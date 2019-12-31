State Street Corp Boosts Position in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,393 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.65% of On Deck Capital worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 315,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,382,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 878,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 445,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

On Deck Capital stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. On Deck Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 16.50.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

