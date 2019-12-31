State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.78% of Culp worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Culp by 22.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Culp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 53.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.75 million, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.61. Culp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CULP. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

