State Street Corp Buys 151,679 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.65% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 107.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.45. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. The firm had revenue of $52.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

