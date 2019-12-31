State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.37% of Viewray worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 224.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 11.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 135.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 120,311 shares during the period.

Shares of VRAY opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $426.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.09. Viewray Inc has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 75.41% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viewray Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Viewray Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

