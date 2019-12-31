State Street Corp Decreases Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.70% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CVLY stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

In other news, COO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.