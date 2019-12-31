State Street Corp Decreases Position in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,076 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Entravision Communication worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Entravision Communication during the second quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 147.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. Entravision Communication has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $223.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Entravision Communication news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez bought 11,916 shares of Entravision Communication stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $30,862.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 148,214 shares of Entravision Communication stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,731.70. Insiders have purchased 187,953 shares of company stock worth $333,877 over the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.