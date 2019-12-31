State Street Corp Grows Position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,517 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.71% of Curo Group worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Curo Group by 367.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Curo Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Curo Group in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Curo Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $514.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 408.48% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $297.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,696.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175. Company insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

