State Street Corp Has $3.66 Million Position in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.25% of Tile Shop worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 248,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,668,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 252,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin bought 20,740 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter H. Kamin bought 169,514 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $274,612.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,338,960 shares of company stock worth $3,671,153. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ:TTS opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.33. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.99 million. Tile Shop had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. Tile Shop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

