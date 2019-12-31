State Street Corp Has $3.69 Million Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.88% of Graham worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GHM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GHM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $34,931.39. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

GHM stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.52 million, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.80. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.