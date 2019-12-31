State Street Corp Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

State Street Corp raised its stake in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.82% of DHI Group worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 2,403,469 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,802,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 321,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 334,450 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,590,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 391,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 141,659 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHX. ValuEngine raised DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. DHI Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHI Group Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

