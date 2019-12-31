State Street Corp Has $3.96 Million Stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.43% of Palomar worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

In other Palomar news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $27,594,000.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $56.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

