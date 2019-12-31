State Street Corp Has $4.08 Million Position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.20% of Bel Fuse worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $84,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Bel Fuse by 126.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 15.4% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Bel Fuse by 29.7% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $284,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BELFB opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

