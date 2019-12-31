State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.48% of Protective Insurance worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Protective Insurance by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 409,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 357,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

PTVCB stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Protective Insurance Corp has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $119.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.