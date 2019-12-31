State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

State Street Corp grew its position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.61% of Trecora Resources worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 32.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 72,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREC opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 million, a PE ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

