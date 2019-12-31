State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Receives $74.66 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

STT stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. State Street has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in State Street by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 33.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 91.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

