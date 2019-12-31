State Street Corp Purchases 43,741 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 153.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,741 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in National Grid by 13.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 21.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

