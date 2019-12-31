State Street Corp Raises Holdings in XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)

State Street Corp grew its position in XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,556 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.86% of XBiotech worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 259,660 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 331,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 70,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XBIT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.09 million, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.46. XBiotech Inc has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Analysts predict that XBiotech Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

