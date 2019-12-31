State Street Corp Reduces Position in Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Revlon worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Revlon by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,350,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 91,390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Revlon by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Revlon in the second quarter worth $459,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Revlon by 12.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revlon by 35.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.31. Revlon Inc has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.90 million. Revlon’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revlon Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

