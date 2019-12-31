State Street Corp Sells 16,027 Shares of Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.04% of Pico worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Pico by 1.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pico during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pico by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pico during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Pico during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PICO stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Pico Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $11.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Pico had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

