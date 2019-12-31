Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Short Interest Down 5.5% in December

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stein Mart by 44.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 300,507 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Stein Mart in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stein Mart in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stein Mart alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Stein Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SMRT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 2,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Stein Mart has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.13 million for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.10%.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stein Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stein Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.