Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,339. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $617,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,937.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $3,323,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 231,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,205.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,236 shares of company stock worth $5,517,615 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after buying an additional 248,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,077,000 after buying an additional 443,933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,395,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,390,000 after buying an additional 160,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Steven Madden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,156,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

