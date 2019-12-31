Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 884 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 893% compared to the average volume of 89 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 837.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 241,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 215,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth about $26,008,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of GTN opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.80 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Gray Television in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.