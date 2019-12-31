Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Commercial Metals Call Options (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,655 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,108% compared to the average volume of 137 call options.

CMC opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,686,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,506,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,434,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,147,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,835,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,263,000 after acquiring an additional 368,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,755,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 354,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

