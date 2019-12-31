Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Spirit Airlines Put Options (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,317 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,229% compared to the typical daily volume of 400 put options.

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 200,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,127. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spirit Airlines to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 26.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 357.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

