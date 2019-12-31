Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,540 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,032% compared to the typical volume of 136 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.88.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $235.33 on Tuesday. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $153.63 and a one year high of $241.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

