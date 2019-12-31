Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 830 put options on the company. This is an increase of 992% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $22.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

