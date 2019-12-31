Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,035 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,130% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.

NYSE KRG opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on KRG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 872,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

