Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of State Street Call Options (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 13,269 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,172% compared to the average volume of 584 call options.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. State Street has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.66.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in State Street by 5.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in State Street by 6.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 33.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 91.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

