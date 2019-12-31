Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Short Interest Update

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 679,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 645,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $102,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $312,056 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on SYBT shares. BidaskClub cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. 1,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $923.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
