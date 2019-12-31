Stratis (STRAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $32.65 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $32.65 million and approximately $835,716.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00004500 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004478 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001348 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008929 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00051707 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,624,260 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, Upbit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Cryptomate, Bithumb and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

