Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Stratus Properties news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the third quarter valued at $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $33.40.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Stratus Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

