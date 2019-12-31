Streamr DATAcoin Trading 11.3% Lower This Week (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, DragonEX, Ethfinex and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $8.97 million and $613,707.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00190816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.01349193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121154 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Coinone, BitForex, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

