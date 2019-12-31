Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,318 shares of company stock worth $6,706,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.89. 120,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,604. Stryker has a 12 month low of $151.63 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.97 and a 200 day moving average of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

